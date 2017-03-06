Alain Juppe refuses to be French cons...

Alain Juppe refuses to be French conservatives' 'Plan B' for election

Former French prime minister Alain Juppe has declined to step into the country's presidential race to rescue his party's chances should embattled candidate Francois Fillon withdraw.

