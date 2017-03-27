a An American in Parisa recalls the 1951 cinema classic at the Pantages

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday through April 9. The musical theater version of “An American in Paris” is somewhat the same as the 1951 Oscar-winning film version. If, however, you have favorite songs or Parisian backgrounds or styles of dance from the film, you might find they're not in the stage version's national tour, currently at the Pantages Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.