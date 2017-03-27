a An American in Parisa recalls the 1...

a An American in Parisa recalls the 1951 cinema classic at the Pantages

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday through April 9. The musical theater version of “An American in Paris” is somewhat the same as the 1951 Oscar-winning film version. If, however, you have favorite songs or Parisian backgrounds or styles of dance from the film, you might find they're not in the stage version's national tour, currently at the Pantages Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC