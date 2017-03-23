3 injured in shooting outside France ...

3 injured in shooting outside France metro station

Paris: At least three people were injured after a gunman opened fire outside a metro station in the city of Lille in northern France, days after the attack in London. Armed police rushed to the scene and sealed off streets near the Porte d'Arras Metro station at around 9.45 p.m. on Friday night, the Mirror reported.

Chicago, IL

