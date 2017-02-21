Yes, Marine Le Pen could win in France

Yes, Marine Le Pen could win in France

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National party, Marine Le Pen during a public rally in Pierrelatte, central eastern France, February 24, 2017. PARIS - With the polls narrowing and one of her main rivals embroiled in an expenses scandal, far-right leader Marine Le Pen could feasibly become French president in May, senior politicians and commentators say.

