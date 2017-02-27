Woman, 18, 'detained in France over attack plot'
France 3, citing the Paris prosecutor's office, which handles terrorism cases, said the student in her final year of high school was detained on Tuesday morning in Creil. The TV channel, without citing sources, said the teenager was linked online to a group of girls who called themselves The Lionesses.
