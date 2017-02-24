Wish You Were Here: Mexico, France, Alaska and more
MEXICO: More than 30 friends and family members joined Santa Clara resident Roland Huynh in Puerto Vallarta this summer to celebrate his 40th birthday. The group included, from left, his parents Hai and ThuVan Huynh, wife Tan Nguyen, birthday boy Roland, sister and brother-in-law Heidi and Sangam Racherla, brother and sister-in-law Arden and Samantha Huynh, holding niece Abigail and nephew Miles Huynh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC