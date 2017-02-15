....wins World Album of the Year at French a Grammysa

GLOBAL STAR: Calypso Rose reacts after receiving the Best World Music Album award during the 32nd Victoires de la Musique, the annual French music awards ceremony, yesterday at the Zenith concert hall in Paris, France. - Photo: AFP The first woman to win the Road March and Calypso Monarch titles, Linda McArtha Monica Sandy-Lewis, better known as Calypso Rose, performed her smash hit, "Leave Me Alone", yesterday at the prestigious Victoires de la Musique awards in Paris, France, mere minutes before receiving the award for Album of the Year in the World Music category.

