Wilmington man pleads guilty to threatening to burn Boston mosque

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with threats made on Facebook to burn down a local mosque following the terrorist attacks in Paris, France, in Nov. 2015, the US Attorney's office announced. Patrick Keogan, 44, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to two counts of making a threat over Facebook to injure or intimidate another individual or to unlawfully damage or destroy a building by means of fire, said the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.