Wilmington man pleads guilty to threatening to burn Boston mosque
A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with threats made on Facebook to burn down a local mosque following the terrorist attacks in Paris, France, in Nov. 2015, the US Attorney's office announced. Patrick Keogan, 44, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to two counts of making a threat over Facebook to injure or intimidate another individual or to unlawfully damage or destroy a building by means of fire, said the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC