Wife interview deepens woes for France's Fillon

Embattled French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon warned Thursday of a plot to "steal" his voters as a scandal over payments to his wife rumbled on, fueled by new footage from an interview. Fillon's campaign has been struggling since it emerged that his Welsh-born wife Penelope was paid 830,000 euros as a parliamentary assistant over more than a decade - despite almost no one recalling her on the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.