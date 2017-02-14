Wife Discovered With Husband's Heart,...

Wife Discovered With Husband's Heart, Centuries After Death

The heart of Toussaint de Perrien, Knight of Brefeillac, was sealed in this lead container after his death in 1649 and eventually buried with the body of his wife Louise de Quengo, who died seven years later. The 17th-century burial of a French noblewoman that included the embalmed heart of her husband is not only a trs romantic gesture, but also a scientific phenomenon that has never been seen before in archaeology, according to a recent study on the emergence of modern burial practices in Europe.

