White House includes Lindt Cafe siege and Curtis Cheng killing in...
The US White House has included the Lindt Cafe siege in Sydney and the shooting of police worker Curtis Cheng in Parramatta on a list of terrorism attacks that it claims did not get adequate media coverage, after President Donald Trump accused the media of ignoring attacks by Islamic State. Mr Trump said news outlets "have their reasons" for not reporting what he said was a "genocide" underway at the hands of the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC