White House includes Lindt Cafe siege and Curtis Cheng killing in...

The US White House has included the Lindt Cafe siege in Sydney and the shooting of police worker Curtis Cheng in Parramatta on a list of terrorism attacks that it claims did not get adequate media coverage, after President Donald Trump accused the media of ignoring attacks by Islamic State. Mr Trump said news outlets "have their reasons" for not reporting what he said was a "genocide" underway at the hands of the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.