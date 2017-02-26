What's missing from Trump's list of t...

What's missing from Trump's list of terrorist attacks: non-Western victims

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

On Monday in Florida - the same state devastated by the Pulse nightclub massacre last year - President Donald Trump told members of the military that the news media were purposely not covering terrorist attacks. "You've seen what happened in Paris, and Nice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC