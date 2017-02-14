UPDATE 2-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects

A Greenpeace activist holds a banner which reads 'EDF is bankrupt' in front of the France's state-owned electricity company EDF headquarters during the company's 2016 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 14, 2017. EDF pledged on Tuesday to deliver positive cash flow next year before it has to invest in upgrading its aging French nuclear plants and building new reactors in Britain.

