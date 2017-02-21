UPDATE 1-French police clash with youths at protest rally, arrest eight

French riot police secure a position during a demonstration buy youths against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month, in Paris, France, February 23, 2017. French plainclothes police apprehend a youth during a demonstration against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month, in Paris, France, February 23, 2017.

