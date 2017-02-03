UPDATE 1-Air France swaps two cancelled A380s for smaller A350 jets
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured on a scale model during the annual Airbus Commercial Press Briefing in Blagnac, Southwestern France, January 11, 2017. Air France has swapped its remaining orders for two Airbus A380 superjumbos for three smaller A350s, Airbus confirmed on Friday, highlighting a switch towards lighter twinjets.
