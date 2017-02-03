U.S. not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns: Mattis
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday he was not considering hiking the number of U.S. forces in the Middle East to address Iran's "misbehavior" at this time, but warned that the world would not ignore Iranian activities. President Donald Trump has vowed a more aggressive policy against Tehran and his administration is warning of concrete action if Iran does not curb its ballistic missile program and continues support in regional proxy conflicts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC