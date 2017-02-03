U.S. not weighing Middle East troop h...

U.S. not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns: Mattis

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday he was not considering hiking the number of U.S. forces in the Middle East to address Iran's "misbehavior" at this time, but warned that the world would not ignore Iranian activities. President Donald Trump has vowed a more aggressive policy against Tehran and his administration is warning of concrete action if Iran does not curb its ballistic missile program and continues support in regional proxy conflicts.

Chicago, IL

