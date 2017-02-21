Two suspects charged in France over p...

Two suspects charged in France over possible terror plot1 hour ago

Two men who had been arrested on suspicion of planning an "imminent" terror attack in France were charged, legal sources said. The suspects, one 19-year-old and the other a 27-year-old, were arrested Tuesday in the coastal city of Marseille and the central city of Clermont-Ferrand.

