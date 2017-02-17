Turkistan Islamic Party in Syria conf...

Turkistan Islamic Party in Syria confirms death of French-born fighter

16 hrs ago

A social media account linked to the Turkistan Islamic Party has confirmed that a second French national within the group's ranks been killed in Syria. Little is known of the fighter's background, however he appeared in a video released by the TIP last November.

