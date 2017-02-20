Trump reference to nonexistent Sweden terror incident has Stockholm...

A float with a giant figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Nice Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, Sunday. Swedes have been scratching their heads and ridiculing President Donald Trump's remarks that suggested a major incident had happened in the Scandinavian country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.