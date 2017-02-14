Tobago happy for Rosea s French a Grammya Feb. 13, 2017, 6:57 PM Ast

Tobago happy for Rosea s French a Gra...

Tobago celebrates with Calypso Rose as she picked up the coveted French equivalent of a Grammy for Album of the Year in the World Music category. The Tobago House of Assembly congratulated the Tobago daughter, born Linda McArtha Monica Sandy-Lewis, on conquering world music with her latest album, Far From Home, at the prestigious Victoires de la Musique awards in Paris, France, last Friday.

