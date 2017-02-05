Tim Cook Drops in Unexpectedly at Apple Store in Marseille, France

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid an unexpected visit to an Apple Store in the port of Marseille, France, earlier today, according to French tech blogs Mac4ever.com and iPhone.fr . Both staff and shoppers got an unexpected surprise when Cook arrived unannounced at the commercial shopping mall of Terrasses du Port, where an Apple Store - the country's 20th - opened last May. Cook strolled around the store talking with Apple employees, chatting to customers, and having his picture taken, before receiving a farewell applause .

