Three arrested in France on terrorism...

Three arrested in France on terrorism charges: reports

Three men were detained on Tuesday morning in France on the charges of planning a terrorist attack, according to local report. Citing a source close to the operation, AFP reported the anti-terrorist police arrested the three suspects respectively in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, in the southern city of Marseille and in Paris suburbs.

