This dad ignores doctor's advice to p...

This dad ignores doctor's advice to pull the plug on his one-year-old daughter: Days later, she open

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Effingham Herald

Is it really a life if the child can't breath on her own? Doctors say to pull the plug, but her father begs the courts to tell the doctors no. The doctors said one-year-old Marwa will never be able to breath on her own again, but her parents begged to just give her more time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC