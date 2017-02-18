The dapper Frenchman running for president as the best bet against the far right

Emmanuel Macron, a presidential candidate who heads the political movement En Marche but has no party affiliation or backing, campaigns in Lyon, France, on Feb. 4. Macron bills himself as a radical centrist. The contest for the French presidency comes after the twin shocks of the Brexit vote and the election of U.S. President Trump, two watershed victories for right-wing populism against "establishment" politics.

