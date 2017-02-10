Take a Tour of France's Mechanical An...

Take a Tour of France's Mechanical Animal Theme Park

There are a lot of places you can go to see animals in their natural habitats, but head to Les Machines de l'A le in Nantes, France and you'll see creatures unlike any you've ever spotted before. The amusement park-which is more steampunk than safari-is home to what the park calls a "bestiary of machines."

