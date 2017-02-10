Take a Tour of France's Mechanical Animal Theme Park
There are a lot of places you can go to see animals in their natural habitats, but head to Les Machines de l'A le in Nantes, France and you'll see creatures unlike any you've ever spotted before. The amusement park-which is more steampunk than safari-is home to what the park calls a "bestiary of machines."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC