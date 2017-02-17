'Spiderman' thief gets eight years for US$100m Paris art heist
A thief nicknamed 'Spiderman', who stole five masterpieces from a top Paris museum, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday for one of the most daring art heists in recent years. Vjeran Tomic, nicknamed 'Spiderman', was sentenced to eight years in prison by a French court for one of the most daring art heists in recent years.
