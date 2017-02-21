Socialist French minister may back Macron as left talks founder

A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a blow to his party's official candidate and a potential boost for Macron, who is battling to stay favourite in opinion polls. Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a political rally in Toulon, France February 18, 2017.

