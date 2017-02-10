Sanofi nears deal to sell some over-the-counter drugs to Ipsen: Bloomberg
The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2014. The deal between the French drugmakers may be announced as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC