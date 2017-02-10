Sanofi nears deal to sell some over-t...

Sanofi nears deal to sell some over-the-counter drugs to Ipsen: Bloomberg

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2014. The deal between the French drugmakers may be announced as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC