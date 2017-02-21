Rugby stars Williams and O'Connor freed from jail after 'cocaine' arrest

Former All Blacks rugby lock Ali Williams and ex-Australia back James O'Connor have been released from jail after they were arrested while allegedly buying cocaine during a night out in Paris. Ali Williams drinks from the Webb Ellis cup after his team's Rugby World Cup final win over France in 2011 Former All Blacks rugby lock Ali Williams and ex-Australia back James O'Connor have been released from jail after they were arrested while allegedly buying cocaine during a night out in Paris.

