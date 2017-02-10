Riots outside Paris after police claim an officer's alleged rape of a black man was an accident
Doctors discovered that his primary injury had been caused by a police truncheon, one that had been forced inside the man's rectum during a violent encounter with multiple officers in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb north of Paris. Theo, a 22-year-old French youth worker whose last name has not been released, maintained that the injury - which required major surgery to repair - was inflicted intentionally and that he was the victim of a horrific sexual assault.
