PSA chief executive to meet UK's May about Vauxhall takeover

The chief executive of Peugeot manufacturer PSA Group will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss his firm's planned acquisition of General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall operations, a government spokesman said on Saturday. Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, attends a news conference on media day at the Mondial de l'Automobile, the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 29, 2016.

