Protesters try to stop backers of French far-right candidate

14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Demonstrators in western France have tried to block buses carrying supporters of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to a campaign rally. The incident Sunday in the city of Nantes came after 11 police officers were injured Saturday in skirmishes with activists opposed to Le Pen's appearance there.

Chicago, IL

