Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Paris 20 years after Diana's death
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit Paris, France, next month - nearly two decades after Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a fatal car crash. The Royals have been asked by the British government to visit the City of Light, but as People reports, they're also expected to let loose at a France versus Wales rugby match and toast young French leaders at a reception on March 18. The pair are also slated to meet with France's U.K. ambassador.
