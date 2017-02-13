Prince William and Kate Middleton to ...

Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Paris 20 years after Diana's death

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit Paris, France, next month - nearly two decades after Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a fatal car crash. The Royals have been asked by the British government to visit the City of Light, but as People reports, they're also expected to let loose at a France versus Wales rugby match and toast young French leaders at a reception on March 18. The pair are also slated to meet with France's U.K. ambassador.

