Picasso, Matisse and other art from 2010 Paris heist may be in Israel

A burglar dubbed "Spiderman," notorious for daring acrobatic heists, went on trial here this week for a $100 million art heist in 2010 that saw works by Picasso and Matisse stolen from a Paris gallery. Investigators reportedly believe the works may have been smuggled to Israel by one of two other defendants in the trial, for sale to an Israeli collector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.