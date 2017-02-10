Picasso, Matisse and other art from 2...

Picasso, Matisse and other art from 2010 Paris heist may be in Israel

Read more: The Times of Israel

A burglar dubbed "Spiderman," notorious for daring acrobatic heists, went on trial here this week for a $100 million art heist in 2010 that saw works by Picasso and Matisse stolen from a Paris gallery. Investigators reportedly believe the works may have been smuggled to Israel by one of two other defendants in the trial, for sale to an Israeli collector.

Chicago, IL

