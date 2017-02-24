Paris mayor, Clooney fire back at Tru...

Paris mayor, Clooney fire back at Trump for insulting city

14 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, France's foreign minister and an American cinema luminary pushed back at U.S. President Donald Trump for insulting the City of Light on Friday in a speech. Trump evoked his friend Jim, "a very, very substantial guy," in an address at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

