Oxford University shuns plans for a French campus
Oxford University has refuted claims that it could soon break with its centuries-old tradition and launch its first overseas campus in a bid to hedge against Brexit pressures. The British university, which is currently ranked number one in the world, told CNBC Monday that it had received several "constructive and helpful proposals" from colleagues since the Brexit vote, but added "we are not, however, pursuing the model of a campus overseas".
