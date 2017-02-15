Ooh La La! McDonald's Gets Fancy French Makeover in Chelsea
A new French-inspired McDonald's debuted near at 809 Sixth Ave. in Chelsea Friday. Parisian pastries like croissants and chocolatines will be served alonside its signature burgers and chicken nuggets, the Daily News reports .
