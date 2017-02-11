New Miss Universe shoots down lesbian rumors 0:0
Iris Mittenaere, the newly crowned Miss Universe, is not ashamed to love who she wants. The 24-year-old beauty queen from Lille, France, set Instagram ablaze when users found her posting bikini selfies with former Miss France Camille Cerf, sparking lesbian rumors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
