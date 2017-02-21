Marine Le Pen's bodyguard and chief o...

Marine Le Pen's bodyguard and chief of staff are arrested

3 hrs ago

Two senior aides to Marine Le Pen were today taken into police custody as the fraud enquiry that could see the far-right French presidential candidate jailed for up to 10 years deepened. Thierry Legier, who is Ms Le Pen's bodyguard, and Catherine Griset, her chief of staff, were escorted to the judicial police station in Nanterre, the Paris suburb, in the late morning.

Chicago, IL

