Marine Le Pen Visits Bastille Day Terror Attack Memorial

Jean Medecin, investment committee member at Carmignac Gestion, and James Bevan, chief investment officer at CCLA Investment Management, examine the potential impact of terrorism on the French presidential election as candidate Marine Le Pen pays a visit to the memorial to those killed in the Bastille Day terror attack in Nice, France. They speak with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

Chicago, IL

