Marine Le Pen attacks her French election rivals as protests erupt at Front National rally
Marine Le Pen railed against her rivals and the media as clashes erupted at her rally in Nantes at the weekend. In a typically fiery speech to 3,500 supporters, the far-right Front National leader said both her rivals, Emanuel Macron and FranA ois Fillon, did not believe in France anymore.
