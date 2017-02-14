Mahindra Aerostructures signs MoU with French firm Segnere
Mahindra Aerostructures partnered with Segnere SAS to collaborate on airframe manufacturing oppurtunities and expand capabilities for the global aerospace market. Mahindra Aerostructures on Tuesday said it has partnered with French firm Segnere SAS to collaborate on airframe manufacturing opportunities and expand capabilities for the global aerospace market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC