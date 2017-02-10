Letter From Paris: How France Copes With the Ongoing Terrorism Threat

Two years after the "Je suis Charlie" massacre, how does it feel to be in France today with the threat of terrorism? Numbers seem to speak for themselves: France, which is the most visited European country, saw a decrease last year of almost 50 percent - equivalent to 84 million - tourists last year while website commentaries lament empty hotels, restaurants and museums. In the first place, France has not become a dangerous war zone and people here still enjoy themselves: restaurants are full at lunch time, the new Paris Philarmonie orchestra is booked solid for months and there are more fantastic art exhibits - such as the Shchukin collection - than ever.

