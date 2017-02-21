Le Pen increases first round lead in French election: poll
Thierry Legier , the bodyguard of Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, stand near as she visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs in Paris, France, February 1,... French far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.
