Kim Kardashian West's call for more security
The 36-year-old beauty was left traumatised after her terrifying ordeal in Paris, France, last October and after stepping up security in a bid to feel safer in the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their two children, North, three, and 13-month-old Saint, she implored her mother Kris Jenner and siblings to do the same. In a clip for the upcoming new season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', an emotional told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian: "We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes 24/7."
