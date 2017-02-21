How the far-right's Marine Le Pen is winning over female voters who feel left behind in France
Supporters attend the launch of National Front Leader Marine Le Pen presidential campaign on February 5, 2017 in Lyon, France. One of the most unpredictable French elections has got underway, with National Front leader promising to protect the electorate from globalization The anti-euro, anti-immigrant candidate Marine Le Pen has been playing up her gender as she seeks to convert a likely first-round victory into an overall majority in the run-off on May 7 - and it's paying off.
