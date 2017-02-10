Historic Alpine Le Mans prototype fou...

Historic Alpine Le Mans prototype found in French shed, and I tried to buy it

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: BenzConnection

It's hard to imagine a more romantic barn find than a dust-covered Le Mans prototype quietly sitting, waiting, in a dilapidated wood shed covered with moss in the south of France. When vintage car racer/restorer Graham Long and I first saw it on a cold, winter evening, it was as if we'd stumbled upon a previously undiscovered Egyptian crypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC