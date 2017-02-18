Great-grandson to reinvent iconic three-star French restaurant

French Chef Michel Troisgros cooks with his sons Cesar and Leo , both chef, in the kitchen of their new restaurant on February 15, 2017, in Ouches, near Roanne, central France. AFP / PHILIPPE DESMAZES Ouches, France: The Troisgros restaurant, a veritable shrine to France's haute cuisine, is pulling out of the town it put on the map thanks to the three Michelin stars it has boasted since 1968.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.