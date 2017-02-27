Gov. Greg Abbott visits Vice President Pence's home in

FEBRUARY 26: Texas Governor Greg Abbott , Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and other sit together during the annual Governors Dinner in the East Room of the White House February 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Part of the National Governors Association'A*s annual meeting in the nation's capital, the black tie dinner and ball is the first formal event the Trumps will host at the White House since moving in last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.