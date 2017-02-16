Fresh violence in Paris amid protests...

Fresh violence in Paris amid protests over police rape allegations

Yesterday

A fresh wave of violence broke out as dozens of people clashed with police in a Parisian suburb during a protest against the alleged rape of a 22-year-old man by a police officer. Police used tear gas to try to control the crowd, as some protesters threw stones and iron bars as they gathered near the main shopping mall in the town of Bobigny.

